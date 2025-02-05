Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Era of Fraudism'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for introducing an 'era of fraudism' in Delhi and accused him of undermining constitutional institutions. Sinha also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, predicting a defeat in Bihar elections, while Gandhi accused BJP of tokenism in Dalit representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:43 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Era of Fraudism'
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has launched a fierce critique of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of ushering in an 'era of fraudism' in Delhi. Sinha claimed Kejriwal lacks respect for the constitution and its institutions.

Sinha further alleged that Kejriwal oscillates between arrogance and undermining constitutional bodies, citing Punjab as an example. His comments came after Kejriwal accused the Election Commission and Delhi Police of siding with the BJP, citing electoral misconduct.

In a separate attack, Sinha criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi during his Patna visit, predicting electoral losses for the party. Meanwhile, Gandhi alleged that BJP's representation of Dalits lacks genuine empowerment, accusing the party of superficial tokenism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025