Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Kejriwal's 'Era of Fraudism'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has launched a fierce critique of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of ushering in an 'era of fraudism' in Delhi. Sinha claimed Kejriwal lacks respect for the constitution and its institutions.

Sinha further alleged that Kejriwal oscillates between arrogance and undermining constitutional bodies, citing Punjab as an example. His comments came after Kejriwal accused the Election Commission and Delhi Police of siding with the BJP, citing electoral misconduct.

In a separate attack, Sinha criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi during his Patna visit, predicting electoral losses for the party. Meanwhile, Gandhi alleged that BJP's representation of Dalits lacks genuine empowerment, accusing the party of superficial tokenism.

(With inputs from agencies.)