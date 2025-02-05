Spiritual Reverence: Minister Chouhan's Visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family participated in prayers and rituals at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple. Offering his sons' wedding cards to Lord Shiva, he sought blessings. Chouhan remarked on PM Modi's symbolic dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing the significance of devotion and public service.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accompanied by his family, visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday. The minister, alongside his wife Sadhana and sons Kartikey and Kunal, offered prayers within the temple's sanctum and performed rituals in honor of Baba Mahakal, another name for Lord Shiva.
As part of their spiritual observance, Chouhan presented wedding invitation cards of his sons to Baba Mahakal, hoping to receive the deity's blessings for the upcoming nuptials. 'May Baba Mahakal's grace and blessings be upon everyone,' Chouhan expressed to reporters, underscoring the powerful devotion experienced by his family.
Commenting on his temple visit, Chouhan affirmed, 'Baba called me today, and it was auspicious to present my sons' wedding invitations to him for his blessings.' He also remarked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ritual holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting Modi's commitment to public service as paramount.
Prime Minister Modi participated in the traditional holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh 2025, creating spiritual synergy with devotees globally. Donning a saffron jacket and blue trackpants, Modi's presence at this massive gathering, which persists until February, exemplifies his dedication to national welfare through spiritual observance.
