Watershed Yatra: Uniting Communities for Water Conservation

In a bid to foster communal engagement in sustainable resource management, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the 'Watershed Yatra,' a nationwide initiative dedicated to promoting public participation in watershed development projects.

The launch saw participation from over 800 gram panchayats and more than 1 lakh people. Chouhan highlighted the initiative's focus on soil and water conservation, addressing both current and future needs through community-driven approaches.

Furthermore, the minister announced the 'Watershed - Janbhagidari Pratiyogita,' aiming to evaluate and reward exceptional projects by incorporating a public-private partnership model. This annual competition underscores the importance of community involvement in sustainable agriculture and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)