Watershed Yatra: Uniting Communities for Water Conservation

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the 'Watershed Yatra,' a national campaign to encourage public participation in watershed development initiatives under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY 2.0). This initiative aims to boost sustainable resource management and agriculture productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster communal engagement in sustainable resource management, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the 'Watershed Yatra,' a nationwide initiative dedicated to promoting public participation in watershed development projects.

The launch saw participation from over 800 gram panchayats and more than 1 lakh people. Chouhan highlighted the initiative's focus on soil and water conservation, addressing both current and future needs through community-driven approaches.

Furthermore, the minister announced the 'Watershed - Janbhagidari Pratiyogita,' aiming to evaluate and reward exceptional projects by incorporating a public-private partnership model. This annual competition underscores the importance of community involvement in sustainable agriculture and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

