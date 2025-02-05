Gen Anil Chauhan Unveils Naval Infrastructure Boost at Karwar

In a significant boost to the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurated new residential accommodations and a main distribution sub-station at Karwar naval base, Karnataka.

The newly constructed infrastructure includes four residential towers for senior sailors, built by NCC Private Limited, and a sub-station developed by ITD Cementation India Ltd., ensuring stabilised power supply.

Part of the ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird, these developments facilitate increased berthing capacity and align with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', largely sourcing materials domestically while creating 32,000 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)