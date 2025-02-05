Left Menu

Gen Anil Chauhan Unveils Naval Infrastructure Boost at Karwar

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurated new residential and power infrastructure at Karwar naval base to support Indian Navy operations. The Phase IIA of Project Seabird includes residential accommodation, a main distribution sub-station, and a dual-use naval air station, boosting local employment and supporting 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:11 IST
  • India

In a significant boost to the Indian Navy's operational capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurated new residential accommodations and a main distribution sub-station at Karwar naval base, Karnataka.

The newly constructed infrastructure includes four residential towers for senior sailors, built by NCC Private Limited, and a sub-station developed by ITD Cementation India Ltd., ensuring stabilised power supply.

Part of the ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird, these developments facilitate increased berthing capacity and align with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', largely sourcing materials domestically while creating 32,000 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

