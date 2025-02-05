Controversy Erupts as TTD Disciplinary Actions Spark Political Debates

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has sparked controversy by initiating disciplinary measures against employees involved in non-Hindu religious practices. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed the state's stance, stating that it aligns with governmental commitments made before the elections. This action gained support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with their National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain calling it beneficial for the Hindu community, referencing previous sentiments allegedly hurt under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

According to TTD, under Chairman BR Naidu's directive, 18 employees identified for participating in non-Hindu religious activities while engaged in TTD festivals and rituals face disciplinary action. Proposals include transferring these employees to other departments or voluntary retirement to maintain TTD's spiritual integrity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned TDP's backing of the BJP-supported Waqf Bill, which affects the composition of the Central and State Waqf Councils.

In a separate development, Nara Lokesh met with several Union Ministers, including those of Steel, Defence, Railways, and Education, discussing plans for Andhra Pradesh's progress. He requested hosting the All India Education Ministers' Conclave in the state, funding for model schools, and substantial allocations under the Purvodaya scheme to enhance higher education infrastructure. Lokesh highlighted recent railway budget allocations as pivotal for Andhra Pradesh's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)