The Aligarh Police have captured Ravi, a notorious gangster with a Rs 50,000 bounty, following an encounter in the Iglas area. Ravi, a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases, was apprehended after sustaining minor injuries. Police recovered part of a recent robbery's loot during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:47 IST
Aligarh Police Nabding Notorious Gangster with Rs 50,000 Bounty
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Aligarh Police successfully apprehended a notorious gangster known as Ravi, following an intense encounter at Hastpur outpost in the Iglas police station limits. The arrest, made on Wednesday, involved Ravi, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, and unfolded during a routine check near an angle factory.

Ravi, who hails from Iglas in Aligarh district, suffered minor injuries during the crossfire but was ultimately captured by the authorities. Law enforcement officials recovered Rs 4,67,500 from Ravi, believed to be part of the Rs 12 lakh heist that occurred on January 10. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain, Ravi, already with 12 criminal charges against him, including robbery and gangsterism, is a well-known offender in the region.

The Rajasthan Police had also placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Ravi for his illicit activities within their state. Prior to his arrest, two of his associates had been captured in relation to similar offenses, while the police continue their efforts to dismantle the criminal network tied to Ravi. Investigations are ongoing to locate more of his partners. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

