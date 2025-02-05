Delhi Elections Marred by Allegations of Voting Malpractice

In Delhi's high-stakes Assembly elections, reports of voting malpractice surfaced as voting concluded with a voter turnout of 57.70% by 5 PM across the capital. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of openly distributing money to influence voters in the Jangpura constituency, claims that were swiftly denied by Delhi Police following investigations.

Allegations of coerced voting emerged as AAP charged the Delhi Police with undue interference at the Sainik Vihar polling station. AAP asserted that police were directing votes towards BJP, a claim strongly refuted by both district electoral officers and the police force, who maintained strict neutrality.

Simultaneously, BJP alleged incidents of bogus voting in the Seelampur Assembly constituency, pointing fingers at non-registered individuals casting votes. Amid the accusations, Delhi Police detained individuals attempting to vote fraudulently elsewhere, ensuring election integrity remained intact. The eagerly awaited results are due on February 8.

