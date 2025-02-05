Delhi Elections Marred by Allegations of Voting Malpractice
The Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 57.70%, amid accusations of voting irregularities. Chiefly, AAP accused BJP of bribery, while voter coercion was alleged at certain polling stations. Both parties exchanged accusations of malpractice, as Delhi Police investigated several complaints.
- Country:
- India
In Delhi's high-stakes Assembly elections, reports of voting malpractice surfaced as voting concluded with a voter turnout of 57.70% by 5 PM across the capital. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of openly distributing money to influence voters in the Jangpura constituency, claims that were swiftly denied by Delhi Police following investigations.
Allegations of coerced voting emerged as AAP charged the Delhi Police with undue interference at the Sainik Vihar polling station. AAP asserted that police were directing votes towards BJP, a claim strongly refuted by both district electoral officers and the police force, who maintained strict neutrality.
Simultaneously, BJP alleged incidents of bogus voting in the Seelampur Assembly constituency, pointing fingers at non-registered individuals casting votes. Amid the accusations, Delhi Police detained individuals attempting to vote fraudulently elsewhere, ensuring election integrity remained intact. The eagerly awaited results are due on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts: Allegations Against AAP over Rs 382 Crore Healthcare Scam
Political Showdown: Allegations and Aspirations in Delhi
AAP's Confident Stand: Kejriwal's Projected Return as Delhi's CM Amidst Allegations
Controversy Erupts as BJP MP Faces Allegations in Telangana Land Dispute
Delhi's Political Crossfire: Allegations Fly Amidst Assembly Elections