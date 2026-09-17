Swedish Democrats Face Backlash Amid Political Shift

The Sweden Democrats faced a decline in support in a recent parliamentary vote, largely due to their tough anti-immigrant policies. As they lost significant ground in increasingly multicultural urban districts, the centre-left opposition secured a narrow victory, shifting the political landscape in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:37 IST
Swedish Democrats Face Backlash Amid Political Shift

The Sweden Democrats, led by Jimmie Akesson, have experienced a significant setback in the latest parliamentary elections as they lost key voter support, particularly in urban centers.

After securing 20% in the 2022 elections, their decline marked a major shift, awarding the centre-left a narrow win against the right-wing government. Party officials acknowledged their stringent anti-immigrant policies may have driven this voter shift.

While Akesson has previously steered the party into mainstream Swedish politics, this latest blow is a humbling reminder of the complexities surrounding immigration and assimilation policies in the Nordic nation.

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