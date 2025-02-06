Milei's Controversial Policy Sparks Debate in Argentina

In a controversial move that has ignited debate across the nation, Argentina's President Javier Milei has enacted a ban on gender-changing treatments and surgeries for minors. The presidential office made this announcement on Wednesday, drawing both criticism and support from various factions.

The decree extends beyond the ban, introducing new regulations for the country's prison system. From now on, inmates will be assigned to facilities based on their registered gender at the time of their offence. However, trans women convicted of sexual crimes, human trafficking, or violent offenses against women will not be housed in women's prisons.

This development is already prompting discussions on human rights and gender equality, as the country grapples with the implications of the new policy. Observers are keenly watching the public and political reactions as this potentially transformative issue unfolds in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)