Energy Expansion Overtakes Net-Zero Goals

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a directive to prioritize expanding energy production, sidelining net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals. This move, led by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reflects the energy policies championed under former President Donald Trump. The secretarial order, issued on Wednesday, seeks to align with Trump's previous directives.

"Net-zero policies raise energy costs for American families and businesses, threaten the reliability of our energy system, and undermine our energy and national security," the order stated. It emphasized the Department's commitment to leveraging America's rich energy resources to achieve a state of energy dominance.

The directive outlines plans to expedite energy permitting processes, bolster grid resilience, expand nuclear power capacity, and replenish strategic oil reserves, though it lacks specifics on implementation. During former President Joe Biden's term, U.S. production of oil and gas hit record highs, amid a climate-focused agenda pushing for net-zero emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)