Left Menu

Energy Expansion Overtakes Net-Zero Goals

The U.S. Department of Energy, under Secretary Chris Wright, is shifting focus to expanding energy production over achieving net-zero emissions. This aligns with former President Trump's priorities, emphasizing energy dominance. Former President Biden had aimed for net-zero emissions by 2050, amidst rising oil and gas production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 07:45 IST
Energy Expansion Overtakes Net-Zero Goals

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a directive to prioritize expanding energy production, sidelining net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals. This move, led by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, reflects the energy policies championed under former President Donald Trump. The secretarial order, issued on Wednesday, seeks to align with Trump's previous directives.

"Net-zero policies raise energy costs for American families and businesses, threaten the reliability of our energy system, and undermine our energy and national security," the order stated. It emphasized the Department's commitment to leveraging America's rich energy resources to achieve a state of energy dominance.

The directive outlines plans to expedite energy permitting processes, bolster grid resilience, expand nuclear power capacity, and replenish strategic oil reserves, though it lacks specifics on implementation. During former President Joe Biden's term, U.S. production of oil and gas hit record highs, amid a climate-focused agenda pushing for net-zero emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025