Teacher Misconduct Scandal Rocks Krishnagiri: Arrests Made

In Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, three government school teachers have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl student. The case, registered under the POCSO Act, has led to their suspension. The victim receives counseling as investigations continue, following previous sexual assault incidents in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, three teachers at a government middle school in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district have been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl student. The local authorities, led by Collector C Dinesh Kumar, confirmed the arrests under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the disturbing allegations, the District Education Officer swiftly suspended the accused teachers. The officials announced that the educators have been remanded in police custody for 15 days, as investigations proceed. Meanwhile, the girl, who had been absent from school since January 3, is receiving necessary counseling for her ordeal.

The case came to light after the girl's parents, guided by the school teachers, filed a complaint at the Bargur All Women Police Station. The matter, which has drawn parallels to another high-profile case at Anna University, is being rigorously investigated by child safety officers and police authorities to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

