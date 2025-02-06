Breakthrough in Jammu Murder Case: 11 Arrested Including Juveniles

In a significant breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police have successfully detained 11 individuals, including two juveniles, linked to the murder of Sumit Jandyal. The incident occurred on January 21 when Jandyal was shot near Jewel Rotary by unidentified attackers. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SSP Jammu, Joginder Singh, was formed to investigate the murder.

According to police reports, one suspect fired multiple rounds before escaping with a stolen grey scooty. The injured Jandyal was swiftly transported to GMC Jammu by Nowabad police, but he was declared dead on arrival. Senior police officials promptly visited the crime scene, dispatching teams in various directions to track the assailants. Utilizing human intelligence and CCTV footage, the attackers' identities were confirmed, prompting SIT-led raids across Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Investigations have determined the murder was a consequence of an old vendetta involving Vikas Slathia, alias Vicky Slathia, and the victim, Jandyal. Slathia allegedly sought revenge for the previous killing of his associate, Akshay Kumar, at Ramgarh in 2023. Conflict during a police raid at GMC Kathua led to the deaths of PSI Deepak Sharma and notorious criminal Vasudev Kumar, further escalating tensions. Slathia purportedly plotted Jandyal's murder as retaliation for Kumar's death.

Harsh Singh, also known as Banta, was reportedly in communication with Slathia, tasked with gathering shooters. A Shastri Nagar room was rented for the murder, and firearms were procured from outside the state. A car, costing Rs 1,05,000, was bought a week prior to facilitate the crime, with perpetrators conducting surveillance on Jandyal over four months.

Throughout the investigation, police confiscated two cars and a scooty tied to the crime from different locations in Jammu and Samba. An entire murder plot has been unveiled, capturing 11 suspects so far, which included shooters, planners, and those providing logistical aid. Efforts to arrest additional suspects continue, with Jammu Police exploring financial links involved in the crime's planning and execution. Authorities have identified the lead conspirator who allegedly masterminded the crime from abroad, and efforts are underway for his deportation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)