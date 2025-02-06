Left Menu

Delhi Polls: BJP's Path to Power Amid Exit Poll Predictions

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav exudes confidence in BJP's triumph in Delhi Assembly polls, citing public dissatisfaction with Congress and AAP. Exit polls show varied projections, leading to speculations over BJP's dominance, while highlighting the efforts in wildlife conservation with a new tiger sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the conclusion of Delhi Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav voiced strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to seize control in Delhi. Criticizing the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Yadav accused the two parties of reducing Delhi's condition to a 'pathetic plight.'

Yadav commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impactful work, believing it captured the public's favor. 'The people of Delhi are disappointed with Congress and AAP's undertakings. I'm convinced BJP will emerge victorious on February 8,' Yadav told ANI. The Delhi assembly polls concluded with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent for its 70 seats.

Exit polls have added to the speculation, with forecasts suggesting BJP might form the next government, ousting the ruling AAP, while Congress could persist in its losing streak. Predictions for BJP's potential victory ranged from gaining 35 to 60 seats, while other polls suggested an AAP win.

The P-MARQ exit poll suggests BJP could secure 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31, and Congress none or one. Matrize exit poll indicated a tight race with BJP likely winning 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37. Peoples Pulse exit poll projected BJP winning 51-60 seats. People's Insight forecasted BJP's victory in 40-44 seats, and WeePreside exit poll favored AAP.

Amid these political dynamics, CM Yadav also highlighted progress in wildlife conservation in Madhya Pradesh, announcing a near-completion of plans for the state's ninth tiger sanctuary, Madhav Tiger Reserve. He also introduced five cheetahs into Kuno National Park, enhancing conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

