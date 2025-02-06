UN Women Urges Urgent Action to Address Escalating Crisis in Eastern DR of Congo

UN Women has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the increasingly dire humanitarian conditions affecting women and girls. With conflict intensifying in a region already beset by prolonged instability, the crisis has left women and girls facing heightened levels of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), forced displacement, and critical gaps in essential services.

The Impact of Escalating Violence

Reports from the ground paint a grim picture of widespread sexual violence, exploitation, and abuse, with rape and other forms of SGBV becoming alarmingly routine. Women’s organizations participating in a recent UN Women–convened meeting highlighted the acute challenges faced by displaced women and girls, who endure resource scarcity and inadequate protection. This heightened vulnerability compounds pre-existing gender inequalities and places countless lives at risk.

Immediate Priorities for Action

UN Women is calling for a comprehensive, gender-responsive approach to address the ongoing crisis. This includes:

Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence: Strengthening prevention and protection mechanisms, ensuring survivors have access to medical, legal, and psychosocial support, and holding perpetrators accountable to end the culture of impunity. Expanding Gender-Sensitive Humanitarian Aid: Providing equal participation opportunities for women in aid planning and distribution, while meeting their specific health, safety, and social needs. Supporting Women-Led Organizations: Recognizing the vital role of local women’s rights groups in responding to the crisis and prioritizing investment in these organizations to enhance their capacity and reach. Ensuring Women’s Inclusion in Peacebuilding: Advocating for women’s full and active participation in peace negotiations and decision-making processes, ensuring that their voices shape the path to a lasting resolution. Investing in Gender Equality for Long-Term Recovery: Rebuilding resilience through education, economic empowerment, and leadership opportunities, while tackling the structural inequalities that leave women and girls vulnerable.

Advancing Sustainable Peace and Recovery

UN Women welcomes ongoing regional political and peacebuilding initiatives, but stresses the need for intensified dialogue and cooperation. Only by placing the needs, voices, and rights of women at the center of both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery plans can the cycle of violence and inequality be broken.

“We stand with the women and girls of the DRC, who have endured unimaginable hardship yet continue to advocate for a more equitable and peaceful future,” said a UN Women spokesperson. “The time to act is now. Together, we can end violence, address inequalities, and support women as leaders in rebuilding their nation.”

By fostering inclusive solutions and ensuring that the perspectives of women and girls inform every step of the response, UN Women reaffirms its commitment to helping the people of the DRC achieve lasting peace, security, and equality.