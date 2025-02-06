Poonawalla Fincorp's AI Revolution: Transforming Audit and Governance

Poonawalla Fincorp, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in Consumer & MSME Lending, has announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, a global leader in AI and digital workflows. This collaboration aims to implement Generative AI-powered solutions to enhance their audit and governance strategies.

By integrating AI-driven workflows from ServiceNow, Poonawalla Fincorp seeks to improve operational efficiency, enabling automated audit reports and smarter anomaly detection. This move anticipates the booming AI in Audit market, projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2033, and focuses on fortifying risk management and governance mechanisms.

The initiative will offer predictive insights, allowing auditors to foresee potential risks while ensuring compliance with regulations. Company leaders highlight the collaboration as a significant step in their ongoing digital transformation journey, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.

