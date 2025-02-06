Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp's AI Revolution: Transforming Audit and Governance

Poonawalla Fincorp partners with ServiceNow to implement AI-powered solutions for enhanced audit and governance. The collaboration focuses on automating audits, optimizing risk management, and improving governance using Generative AI, aligning with the projected growth of AI in the audit market to USD 11.7 billion by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:07 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp's AI Revolution: Transforming Audit and Governance
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Poonawalla Fincorp, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) specializing in Consumer & MSME Lending, has announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, a global leader in AI and digital workflows. This collaboration aims to implement Generative AI-powered solutions to enhance their audit and governance strategies.

By integrating AI-driven workflows from ServiceNow, Poonawalla Fincorp seeks to improve operational efficiency, enabling automated audit reports and smarter anomaly detection. This move anticipates the booming AI in Audit market, projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2033, and focuses on fortifying risk management and governance mechanisms.

The initiative will offer predictive insights, allowing auditors to foresee potential risks while ensuring compliance with regulations. Company leaders highlight the collaboration as a significant step in their ongoing digital transformation journey, reinforcing their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025