Political Firestorm: BJP MP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Bank' Politics

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizes Rahul Gandhi for allegedly dividing the country for vote bank politics. Dubey demands Gandhi authenticate his Lok Sabha accusations or face a privilege motion. Gandhi's allegations against the government, especially about China, were strongly refuted by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:17 IST
In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being prepared to divide the nation for electoral gains. Dubey announced plans to initiate a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha if Gandhi fails to substantiate his claims made during a speech on Monday.

Addressing the media, Dubey emphasized, "I have asked him to authenticate what he said in Lok Sabha. If he does, it's good; otherwise, a privilege motion will be brought against him. I never misuse parliament; I say things with full evidence." He further alleged that Gandhi is the first Leader of Opposition more concerned with votes than national unity.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the ruling party included claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on Chinese incursions into Indian territory. Union Ministers quickly refuted these statements, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh clarifying that the Army Chief's comments were misconstrued by Gandhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed Gandhi's claims about a past visit to the US, labeling them as falsehoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

