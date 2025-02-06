Left Menu

China and Pakistan: Strengthening Economic Ties Through Gwadar Port and Rail Upgrades

China and Pakistan are enhancing Pakistan's railway network and developing the Gwadar Port. Chinese companies are invited to invest in offshore oil and gas developments. This cooperation is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, aimed at bolstering connectivity and economic growth in Pakistan.

Updated: 06-02-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:38 IST
China and Pakistan: Strengthening Economic Ties Through Gwadar Port and Rail Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Pakistan are set to enhance economic ties through significant infrastructure upgrades, including Pakistan's railway network and the development of the Gwadar Port. The move follows discussions during the visit of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari to China, highlighting Chinese investment opportunities in Pakistan's offshore oil and gas sectors.

Reported by the official Xinhua news agency, the collaboration underscores the strategic partnership between the two countries, who share a mutual wariness of India and seek to counter U.S. influence in the region. The upgrade of Gwadar Port is pivotal, with both nations recognizing its potential for boosting connectivity and trade.

Encouraging further Chinese investment, both terrestrial and marine geological exploration in Pakistan is on the agenda, reinforcing the longstanding economic and political alliance. Part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, this $65-billion investment aligns with China's Belt and Road Initiative, expanding Beijing's global economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

