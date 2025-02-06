Rouse Avenue Court Questions Defamation Complaint's Validity in Special MP/MLA Court

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday grilled the legal team of Satyendra Jain over the viability of his defamation complaint filed before the Special MP/MLA court.

Jain's counsel, Rajat Bhardwaj, maintained a Delhi High Court judgment allows former MLAs to bring complaints before such courts, promising to present the ruling.

The court asked for further documentation as Jain accused BJP's Karnail Singh of making defamatory allegations, including claims of gold and land ownership, during a TV interview.

