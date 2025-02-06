Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Questions Defamation Complaint's Validity in Special MP/MLA Court

The Rouse Avenue court has questioned the legitimacy of a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP candidate Karnail Singh on behalf of the Special MP/MLA court. Jain's counsel argues the High Court's judgment permits a former MLA to file a case in the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:31 IST
Rouse Avenue Court Questions Defamation Complaint's Validity in Special MP/MLA Court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday grilled the legal team of Satyendra Jain over the viability of his defamation complaint filed before the Special MP/MLA court.

Jain's counsel, Rajat Bhardwaj, maintained a Delhi High Court judgment allows former MLAs to bring complaints before such courts, promising to present the ruling.

The court asked for further documentation as Jain accused BJP's Karnail Singh of making defamatory allegations, including claims of gold and land ownership, during a TV interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025