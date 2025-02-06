Rouse Avenue Court Questions Defamation Complaint's Validity in Special MP/MLA Court
The Rouse Avenue court has questioned the legitimacy of a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP candidate Karnail Singh on behalf of the Special MP/MLA court. Jain's counsel argues the High Court's judgment permits a former MLA to file a case in the court.
The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday grilled the legal team of Satyendra Jain over the viability of his defamation complaint filed before the Special MP/MLA court.
Jain's counsel, Rajat Bhardwaj, maintained a Delhi High Court judgment allows former MLAs to bring complaints before such courts, promising to present the ruling.
The court asked for further documentation as Jain accused BJP's Karnail Singh of making defamatory allegations, including claims of gold and land ownership, during a TV interview.
