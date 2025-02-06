Left Menu

Notorious Naxal Couple Surrenders: A 17-Year Journey Comes to an End

A Naxal couple, Pawan Tulavi and Payem Oyam, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki district. With a Rs 10 lakh bounty, the duo's decision marks a significant win against Naxalism. Their surrender underscores ongoing security efforts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:47 IST
Surrendered couple with Police and ITBP officials (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development in the battle against Naxalism, a notorious Naxal couple has surrendered to law enforcement authorities in Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki district. The couple, Pawan Tulavi and his wife Payem Oyam, who were involved in left-wing extremism for 17 years, carried a total bounty of Rs 10 lakh on their heads.

The duo's surrender took place in the presence of Superintendent of Police YP Singh and ITBP Commandants Mukesh Kumar Dhasmana and Vivek Kumar Pandey. Tulavi, also known as Maling, served as the press unit commander of the Maad Division's Area Committee. Meanwhile, his wife, Oyam, was active as a Party Platoon Committee Member since 2011.

The surrender of the couple is a testament to the persistent efforts by police and ITBP to curb extremist activities in the region. Over the past 15 years, extensive operations have led to a decline in left-wing extremism in what was formerly the Rajnandgaon district. This recent development reaffirms the commitment to maintaining security and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

