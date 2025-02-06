CNH Launches Advanced 2.8L Trem V Engine Production in India

Italian-American firm CNH unveiled its state-of-the-art production facility in Greater Noida on Thursday, marking the beginning of local manufacturing for its advanced 2.8L Trem V engine.

This engine, primarily intended for construction equipment in compliance with CEV V norms, is expected to extend into agricultural applications pending the introduction of TREM V norms in India.

The localization of this cutting-edge engine aims to provide a robust and reliable solution tailored to the Indian market, consistent with CNH's strategic focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)