CNH Launches Advanced 2.8L Trem V Engine Production in India
Italian-American firm CNH has commenced production of its 2.8L Trem V engine at its new Greater Noida plant. Initially for construction equipment with plans for agricultural use, the engine is designed for India's market. This underscores CNH's commitment to innovation and sustainable productivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:21 IST
India
- India
Italian-American firm CNH unveiled its state-of-the-art production facility in Greater Noida on Thursday, marking the beginning of local manufacturing for its advanced 2.8L Trem V engine.
This engine, primarily intended for construction equipment in compliance with CEV V norms, is expected to extend into agricultural applications pending the introduction of TREM V norms in India.
The localization of this cutting-edge engine aims to provide a robust and reliable solution tailored to the Indian market, consistent with CNH's strategic focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.
