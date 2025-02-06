Left Menu

Reeves Welcomes Rate Cut with Reservations

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, lauded the Bank of England's interest rate cut. While she recognized its benefits on living costs and business borrowing, she expressed dissatisfaction with the current growth rate.

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, expressed approval of the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates on Thursday.

Reeves stated that the reduction is beneficial as it alleviates the cost of living burdens and supports business growth through easier borrowing. Her comments were made in an emailed statement.

Despite the positive aspects, Reeves highlighted her ongoing concerns with the nation's growth rate, indicating room for improvement.

