India's Bounty: Surge in Onion Production Projects Record Harvest

India's onion production is projected to increase by 19% in the crop year ending in June 2025, reaching 288.77 lakh tonnes, according to the agriculture ministry. Other key crops like tomatoes and potatoes also show slight increases. Total horticulture production is expected to rise to 362.09 million tonnes.

In a promising development for India's agriculture sector, the ministry of agriculture projects a 19% increase in onion production for the crop year concluding in June 2025. The expected yield is 288.77 lakh tonnes, a significant rise compared to last year's 242.67 lakh tonnes, highlighting potential economic advantages for farmers and stakeholders.

This growth isn't limited to onions alone. According to newly released horticultural crop estimates for 2024-25, tomato production is also set to rise marginally by 1.06% to 215.49 lakh tonnes, while potato yields could reach an impressive 595.72 lakh tonnes, up by approximately 25.19 lakh tonnes from last year.

Overall, India's total horticulture output is forecasted to climb to 362.09 million tonnes, an increase of 2.07%. Despite a slight reduction in horticultural acreage, areas like mango, grape, and banana cultivation contribute to a more fruitful year. These projections signal robust growth potential in India's agrarian landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

