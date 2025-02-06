Amit Shah Unveils Tributes to Acharya Vidyasagar: Honoring a Legacy of Sacrifice

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the late spiritual leader Acharya Guruvar Shri Vidyasagar Ji Mahamuniraj on Thursday, extolling his life dedicated to penance, sacrifice, and service as an enduring inspiration for many. Shah emphasized that Acharya Vidyasagar's legacy is a testament to selfless devotion and a guiding light for future generations.

In his honor, Shah unveiled a Rs100 commemorative coin, a special postal envelope, and laid the foundation stone for the proposed 'Vidyayatan' memorial. These tributes, including 108 symbolic footsteps and an image of Vidyasagar, aim to inspire upcoming generations to embody the revered Acharya's values and principles of Jainism.

Earlier at the Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav in Chhattisgarh, Shah highlighted the profound spiritual bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Acharya Vidyasagar, reminiscing about an encounter during the Acharya's 'samadhi'. Despite a busy schedule, PM Modi sought the Acharya's blessings, illustrating the deep connection between their spiritual journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)