Community-Led Clean-Up Campaign in Malakal Improves Living Conditions for Displaced Families

Life for families displaced by conflict is fraught with challenges, from limited access to essential services to overcrowded living conditions. In Malakal, South Sudan, where approximately 42,000 people reside in the United Nations Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, these difficulties are a daily reality. To address some of these issues, a large-scale clean-up campaign was recently organized to enhance sanitation and improve the living environment.

The initiative focused on clearing blocked drainage systems to prevent stagnant water accumulation, a key contributor to poor sanitation and disease outbreaks. Volunteers also collected litter, including plastic bags and bottles, to reduce environmental pollution. This effort not only tackled immediate sanitation concerns but also aimed to promote long-term community health and well-being.

The clean-up campaign was spearheaded by the United Nations Police (UNPOL) officers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Officers from Rwanda were actively involved, alongside representatives from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Danish Refugee Council, and local community leaders. Their collaborative effort highlighted the importance of partnerships in humanitarian work.

Alfred Orono Orono, Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Malakal, emphasized the broader implications of maintaining a clean environment. “A clean environment is crucial for community safety and health. This initiative fosters trust and cooperation between peacekeepers, humanitarian partners, and the local population. I encourage the community to adopt this positive example in their daily lives to sustain a hygienic and safe neighborhood,” he stated.

Echoing this sentiment, UNPOL Commanding Officer Nelson Bugingo highlighted the role of collective responsibility in achieving lasting peace. “Improving the quality of life for residents is essential for fostering stable and peaceful communities. By working together, individuals can share experiences and collaborate to overcome the many challenges they face,” he said.

The campaign saw active participation from various segments of the community, including youth and women, who played a significant role in the clean-up efforts. Their involvement underscored the power of collective action in driving meaningful change.

Bolis Bol, Chairperson of the Community Watch Group, praised the initiative for its dual impact. “This effort not only benefits the displaced communities by improving their immediate living conditions but also serves as an inspiration for all of us to contribute towards healthier lives and communities,” he remarked.

The success of this clean-up campaign in Malakal stands as a testament to what can be achieved through unity and cooperation, setting a precedent for future community-driven initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in conflict-affected areas.