Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Nashik

Nashik Police have executed a significant operation, detaining eight Bangladeshi nationals during a raid at a local construction site. The operation, led by the Central Crime Branch, was initiated based on confidential information, revealing that the suspects lacked valid Indian citizenship documentation.

This move is part of a broader initiative by Nashik police to track down illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Commissioner Sandeep Karnik detailed, "Our ongoing campaign aims to identify and apprehend illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The tip-off led us to clandestinely investigate a site with 600 workers, confirming the status of the eight detained individuals."

The investigation extends to uncovering the pathways these individuals used to enter India and obtain local identification documents. Involvement of the ATS and state intelligence is crucial as Nashik Police probe their past activities to assess any potential links to criminal or anti-national operations. Meanwhile, in a parallel example, Delhi Police have deported 18 and arrested three Bangladeshi nationals following directives from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

