Allegations of Fund Misuse Emerge Against Former Andhra Pradesh Government

Lanka Dinkar, the Chairman of the Twenty-Point Program, has leveled serious allegations against the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of misusing funds allocated for central government schemes. According to Dinkar, funds were diverted to welfare programs branded under the name of the then Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In an interview with ANI, Dinkar claimed that a review involving District Collectors revealed improper allocation of funds from 2019 to 2024, violating established guidelines. He further alleged that funds intended for MGNREGA were misappropriated, showcasing a clear case of misgovernance under the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dinkar criticized the previous government's failure to implement a robust tracking system for fund utilization. He has called for Jagan to clarify whether Rs 8000 from Panchayat funds were diverted. An investigation is underway, with Dinkar promising to present evidence to the public on the irregularities under the former regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)