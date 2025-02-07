Left Menu

Allegations of Fund Misuse Emerge Against Former Andhra Pradesh Government

Lanka Dinkar, Chairman of the Twenty-Point Program, has accused the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of diverting central government funds to programs named after former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claims that funds were misused between 2019-2024, particularly MGNREGA, demanding a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:00 IST
Allegations of Fund Misuse Emerge Against Former Andhra Pradesh Government
Lanka Dinkar, Chairman of the Twenty-Point Program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lanka Dinkar, the Chairman of the Twenty-Point Program, has leveled serious allegations against the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of misusing funds allocated for central government schemes. According to Dinkar, funds were diverted to welfare programs branded under the name of the then Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In an interview with ANI, Dinkar claimed that a review involving District Collectors revealed improper allocation of funds from 2019 to 2024, violating established guidelines. He further alleged that funds intended for MGNREGA were misappropriated, showcasing a clear case of misgovernance under the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dinkar criticized the previous government's failure to implement a robust tracking system for fund utilization. He has called for Jagan to clarify whether Rs 8000 from Panchayat funds were diverted. An investigation is underway, with Dinkar promising to present evidence to the public on the irregularities under the former regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025