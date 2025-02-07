Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Tailored Financial Solutions for Senior Citizens

IDFC FIRST Bank introduces specialized banking products for senior citizens, including savings accounts and fixed deposits, offering extra benefits like higher interest rates, zero penalties for premature withdrawals, cyber insurance, health perks, and a senior-exclusive mobile app. This initiative accentuates the bank's commitment to ethical, customer-friendly banking.

Updated: 07-02-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled a dedicated suite of banking products catering exclusively to senior citizens. This initiative emphasizes the bank's commitment to ethical and customer-friendly banking.

The offerings include a Senior Citizen Savings Account and Fixed Deposits, which come with additional benefits such as a 0.5% higher interest rate. Notably, there are no penalties for premature withdrawals, remarking a significant advantage for this demographic.

Enhancing the appeal, the bank provides cyber insurance worth Rs. 2 lakhs, a complimentary health membership that includes unlimited doctor consultations, pharmacy discounts, and other health benefits. The bank's mobile app features a special section for seniors, simplifying investment operations through researched and conservative mutual fund options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

