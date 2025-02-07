Iran Condemns U.S. Shipping Sanctions as Trade Blockade

Iran issued a sharp rebuke on Friday against the United States' recent announcement of shipping-related sanctions. The move, according to Tehran, obstructs legitimate trade with its economic allies, reported the official IRNA news agency.

The U.S. Treasury revealed this week it has sanctioned certain individuals and vessels responsible for transporting substantial amounts of Iranian crude to China. This action marks the first sanctions targeting Iran's oil under President Donald Trump's administration, amid attempts to slash the country's oil exports to zero to limit its nuclear endeavors.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, decried the sanctions as both illegitimate and unlawful, stating that the U.S. will bear responsibility for any negative outcomes from these unilateral measures.

