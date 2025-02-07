Left Menu

Iran Condemns U.S. Shipping Sanctions as Trade Blockade

Iran has condemned the U.S. decision to impose new shipping-related sanctions which aim to halt Iran's oil exports. The sanctions target individuals and tankers involved in trading Iranian crude oil to China. Iran asserts that these actions threaten legitimate trade and contravene international laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:44 IST
Iran Condemns U.S. Shipping Sanctions as Trade Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran issued a sharp rebuke on Friday against the United States' recent announcement of shipping-related sanctions. The move, according to Tehran, obstructs legitimate trade with its economic allies, reported the official IRNA news agency.

The U.S. Treasury revealed this week it has sanctioned certain individuals and vessels responsible for transporting substantial amounts of Iranian crude to China. This action marks the first sanctions targeting Iran's oil under President Donald Trump's administration, amid attempts to slash the country's oil exports to zero to limit its nuclear endeavors.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, decried the sanctions as both illegitimate and unlawful, stating that the U.S. will bear responsibility for any negative outcomes from these unilateral measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025