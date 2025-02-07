Ancient Well Discovery Stirs Curiosity in Uttar Pradesh

A suspected ancient well has been discovered in Pahalwara village, located in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, during the Mahwah River rejuvenation project. According to district officials, villagers reported spotting a Shivling near the well, prompting further investigation to determine its historical significance.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia remarked that locals notified the administration on February 2 about the discovery of the Shivling and water emerging from the ground. Efforts were underway under the MNREGA scheme, and the authorities are keen to assess whether the well has ancient origins.

Kartik Yadav, the Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, conveyed that clarity about the well's nature will emerge only after excavation is completed. Earlier inquiries initiated by the Archaeological Survey of India and local teams have also led to significant archaeological findings in the Sambhal area.

(With inputs from agencies.)