Government Ensures No Urea Shortage Amidst Market Tensions
The Centre, represented by Union Minister JP Nadda, refuted claims of urea shortages in India, attributing any perceived scarcity to market manipulation. Nadda emphasized the importance of state interventions and detailed the structured supply plans and subsidies to ensure timely fertilizer distribution to farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:20 IST
The Indian government assured citizens of an adequate urea supply, countering allegations of shortages in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister JP Nadda dismissed these claims as market manipulations aimed at profiteering.
Nadda highlighted the structured supply chain strategy in place, ensuring that fertilizers reach their destinations as scheduled. He encouraged state governments and MPs to combat any artificial scarcity.
The Minister outlined that fertilizers like DAP are planning in coordination with the Union Agriculture Ministry, with subsidies provided to ease the financial burden on farmers.
