AAP Defies Exit Polls: Confidence Soars as Party Denies BJP Allegations

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dismissed exit polls, asserting AAP regularly surpasses expectations. She supported Arvind Kejriwal's claims of BJP's attempts to poach AAP candidates, condemning 'fake surveys.' Exit polls indicate varied results, predicting both AAP and BJP victories. Vote counting is scheduled for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:25 IST
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Friday dismissed exit poll predictions, emphasizing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a history of surpassing expectations. Speaking with ANI, Kakkar remarked on the auspicious nature of not appearing in exit polls, noting that the party had similarly succeeded in 2013, 2015, and 2020 under such circumstances.

Kakkar also lent support to party chief Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of attempted horse-trading by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), vowing that the BJP's attempts to entice AAP members would fail. She accused BJP of creating a misleading narrative through surveys and stated that AAP members remain staunch in their loyalty to Kejriwal.

On social media, Kejriwal accused BJP of coercing AAP candidates, a charge echoed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, though BJP has vigorously denied these allegations. Exit poll findings are inconsistent, suggesting both AAP and BJP could emerge victorious. Votes are set to be counted on February 8, following AAP's dominance in the last two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

