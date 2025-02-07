Mosul Reborn: UNESCO's Triumph in Reconstructing a City of Culture and History

On Wednesday, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, visited Mosul to express gratitude to the countless workers, architects, engineers, and local citizens who played a pivotal role in the successful reconstruction of the Old City. After seven years of relentless effort, the multicultural heart of Mosul, once martyred by Daesh, has been revived, embodying resilience and inspiring hope for the future.

In February 2018, less than a year after Mosul’s liberation from Daesh, Audrey Azoulay launched the ambitious "Reviving the Spirit of Mosul" initiative. For the first time in its history, UNESCO not only coordinated but directly led the reconstruction of heritage sites destroyed by war. The task was monumental—the Old City was 80% destroyed, abandoned by its residents who had fled the violence, and littered with unexploded ordnance.

Combining heritage, culture, and education, UNESCO's intervention tackled these challenges head-on. The famous leaning Al-Hadba Minaret now proudly graces the skyline once again, while the bells of the Syriac Al Tahera Catholic Church and the Dominican Our Lady of the Hour Convent resonate with renewed life. In just a few weeks, the Al-Nouri Great Mosque, previously desecrated and destroyed by Daesh, will reopen, continuing its centuries-old history.

Beyond Restoration: Education and Economic Revival

UNESCO’s initiative extended far beyond physical reconstruction. The project renovated 400 classrooms in and around Mosul, supported the university library, and trained over 5,000 teachers and educators in peace education programs. Numerous cultural projects were also launched, including the revival of festivals and the reopening of art centers, fostering a renewed sense of community and cultural pride.

The economic impact has been equally significant. The initiative generated 7,700 jobs, providing employment to local workers, craftsmen, architects, and engineers, accelerating Mosul's economic recovery. This extensive collaboration between international partners and local communities highlighted the strength of global solidarity.

A Blueprint for Future Post-Conflict Reconstruction

UNESCO’s experience in Mosul has strengthened the organization’s capacity to respond to post-conflict situations. The lessons learned are now being applied to other crises around the world. In Lebanon, UNESCO is rehabilitating schools in Beirut damaged by the devastating port explosion of August 4, 2020. In Ukraine, efforts are underway to protect cultural heritage and ensure the continuity of education amidst the ongoing conflict.

Mosul: A Historical Crossroads of Culture

Mosul—al-Mawsil in Arabic, meaning "the meeting point"—has been a cultural crossroads for 2,500 years. This city has long embodied Iraq’s plural identity, marked by the coexistence of diverse religious and linguistic communities. The heritage of Mosul’s Old City reflects these values of coexistence and openness.

The city’s skyline has historically been adorned by symbols of this multicultural heritage: the 45-meter-high Al-Hadba Minaret, erected in the 12th century, stood proudly alongside the bell tower of Our Lady of the Hour Convent, whose clock was a gift from Empress Eugénie of France following the first Papal mission to Mesopotamia.

The Dark Shadow of Daesh and the Path to Recovery

In June 2014, Daesh seized Mosul, declaring it the capital of their self-proclaimed Islamic caliphate from the pulpit of the Great Al-Nuri Mosque. The city’s rich cultural and religious heritage was systematically targeted—thousands of books and ancient artifacts were destroyed or looted, artists were persecuted, and religious minorities faced the brutal choice of conversion or death. Cafés were shuttered, and cultural life was stifled.

The Al Saa’a—Our Lady of the Hour Convent—was repurposed as a training ground for jihadists, while its adjacent prayer house became a site of imprisonment and torture. During Daesh's retreat in July 2017, they detonated explosives, destroying the Al-Hadba Minaret and the Al-Nouri Grand Mosque. However, a human chain formed by brave local residents managed to prevent the total annihilation of these historic monuments.

A New Chapter for Mosul and UNESCO

Today, Mosul stands as a symbol of resilience and the power of cultural preservation. The city's rebirth not only marks a triumph for its people but also for UNESCO, which has emerged with new expertise and a renewed mission to protect cultural heritage in post-conflict regions worldwide. Audrey Azoulay’s visit was a heartfelt tribute to all who contributed to this monumental achievement—a testament to the enduring spirit of Mosul and the unwavering commitment of the global community.