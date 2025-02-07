13-Hour Rail Block in Mumbai to Affect Commuters

Western Railways is set to initiate a 13-hour jumbo block on Saturday/Sunday, impacting both up and down fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central. The block, scheduled from 22:00 hrs to 11:00 hrs, is part of ongoing maintenance work on tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment.

This operational pause is expected to significantly affect daily commuters on the bustling route. During this period, all up and down fast line trains will operate on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station, as noted in a statement by Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.

Travelers are advised that some suburban trains will face cancellations, while others may be short terminated or reversed at Bandra or Dadar stations. Additional details have been circulated to station masters for commuter guidance.

In another disruption, services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station were heavily impacted by a technical problem on Thursday, affecting both local and Mail/Express trains. The Central Railways are working on restoring normal operations and have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)