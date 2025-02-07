Rising Tensions at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: An Alarming Surge in Attacks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, expressed concern on Friday about the increasing number of attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Grossi made these remarks following discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, the leader of Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation. He highlighted the difficulties in pinpointing the party responsible for the escalating assaults.

Russian military forces have maintained control of the critical nuclear facility since the outbreak of hostilities with Ukraine in 2022, a situation that has compounded uncertainties in discerning the origins of the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)