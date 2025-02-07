Left Menu

Rising Tensions at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: An Alarming Surge in Attacks

The IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, reported a rise in attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during talks in Moscow. Despite the escalation, the responsible party remains unidentified. Russian forces have controlled the site since early 2022, further complicating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, expressed concern on Friday about the increasing number of attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Grossi made these remarks following discussions in Moscow with Alexei Likhachev, the leader of Russia's Rosatom nuclear corporation. He highlighted the difficulties in pinpointing the party responsible for the escalating assaults.

Russian military forces have maintained control of the critical nuclear facility since the outbreak of hostilities with Ukraine in 2022, a situation that has compounded uncertainties in discerning the origins of the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

