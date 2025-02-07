Left Menu

Chaotic Scene as Plane Crashes in Sao Paulo

A small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo. The incident led to a bus catching fire, as shown in TV footage. The fire department has not yet reported on possible casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A dramatic accident unfolded on Friday when a small plane crashed into vehicles on the bustling Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, according to the local fire department.

Television broadcasts depicted a bus engulfed in flames following the calamitous event.

As of now, the fire department has not provided any details regarding potential casualties arising from the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

