Chaotic Scene as Plane Crashes in Sao Paulo
A small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo. The incident led to a bus catching fire, as shown in TV footage. The fire department has not yet reported on possible casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:26 IST
A dramatic accident unfolded on Friday when a small plane crashed into vehicles on the bustling Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, according to the local fire department.
Television broadcasts depicted a bus engulfed in flames following the calamitous event.
As of now, the fire department has not provided any details regarding potential casualties arising from the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
