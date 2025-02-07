Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash on Busy Sao Paulo Avenue

A small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue, a busy street in Sao Paulo. The crash resulted in a bus catching fire, as shown by TV footage. Details on casualties were not immediately available from the fire department.

Updated: 07-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small plane tragically crashed into vehicles on the bustling Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, according to a statement by the local fire department on Friday.

Television footage captured the dramatic scene of a bus engulfed in flames as a consequence of the aircraft's impact.

Authorities have yet to release immediate details concerning any possible casualties from this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

