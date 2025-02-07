Tragic Plane Crash on Busy Sao Paulo Avenue
A small plane crashed into vehicles on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue, a busy street in Sao Paulo. The crash resulted in a bus catching fire, as shown by TV footage. Details on casualties were not immediately available from the fire department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:31 IST
A small plane tragically crashed into vehicles on the bustling Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue in Sao Paulo, according to a statement by the local fire department on Friday.
Television footage captured the dramatic scene of a bus engulfed in flames as a consequence of the aircraft's impact.
Authorities have yet to release immediate details concerning any possible casualties from this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- plane
- crash
- Sao Paulo
- Marques de Sao Vicente
- fire department
- casualties
- bus
- fire
- TV footage
- vehicles
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Indictment for Insurrection and Abuse of Power
Paari School of Business: A Beacon of Innovation in Management Education
Paari School of Business: Pioneering Innovation in Management Education
Delhi High Court Permits Excise Case Accused to Travel for Business
WMO Unveils Framework for Business Engagement in Early Warning Systems at World Economic Forum