Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Posts Robust Quarterly Growth

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, signifying substantial growth year-over-year. This financial success is part of the company's participation in the diversified Murugappa Group.

Fiscal details reveal total income for the quarter increased to Rs 8,592.98 crore, a notable rise from Rs 6,842.03 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The company's performance over the nine months ending December 31, 2024, shows a steep climb in income from the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial holds a 44.35% stake, disbursed Rs 25,806 crore this quarter. Meanwhile, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,175 crore, marking growth across its various business lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)