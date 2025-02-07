Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Posts Robust Quarterly Growth
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, showcasing significant growth compared to last year. Total income surged to Rs 8,592.98 crore. The group's ventures, including insurance and risk services, also experienced considerable increases.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, signifying substantial growth year-over-year. This financial success is part of the company's participation in the diversified Murugappa Group.
Fiscal details reveal total income for the quarter increased to Rs 8,592.98 crore, a notable rise from Rs 6,842.03 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The company's performance over the nine months ending December 31, 2024, shows a steep climb in income from the year-ago period.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial holds a 44.35% stake, disbursed Rs 25,806 crore this quarter. Meanwhile, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,175 crore, marking growth across its various business lines.
