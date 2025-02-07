Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Gathering Beyond Words

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh described his visit to the Maha Kumbh as a supernatural experience that transcends words, highlighting the event as a testament to India's rich ancient traditions and culture. Speaking to ANI, he remarked on the internally enriching experience of attending the Kumbh after almost 144 years, emphasizing its embodiment of India's storied history.

Singh noted the global interest in Eastern culture, with an astounding 450 million attendees drawn to the Kumbh for its spiritual bath. Earlier, celebrated actress Neena Gupta shared her awe after experiencing the Kumbh Mela, a personal aspiration fulfilled after years of anticipation.

As of February 6, over 397.4 million devotees have participated in the sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. The gathering continues to showcase unwavering devotion, with notable figures including PM Modi, various ministers, and leaders, participating in the rituals. The event, which started on January 13, promises to set new records in attendance and participation, attracting millions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)