Kerala's Ambitious Budget 2025-26: Infrastructure Push Amid Fiscal Challenges

The fifth and final budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala was presented on Friday, characterized by its lack of major populist proposals yet focused heavily on infrastructure expansion. Among the key initiatives was a hike in road taxes on electric vehicles, aimed at bolstering revenue streams.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal unveiled the 2025-26 budget in the State Assembly, proposing various tax increases including those on land and older private vehicles, as well as court fees, to bridge a significant Rs 27,000 crore expenditure gap. Despite these measures, Balagopal reassured that Kerala has strengthened its tax revenue by 70% amid past financial hardships.

A significant reform is planned for the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, burdened by debt from major projects. Other notable developments include the Vizhinjam port's phased expansion, new shipyard proposals, and metro rail system improvements in Kochi and other regions, demonstrating the state's ambitious infrastructure agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)