Left Menu

Infibeam Avenues Makes Digital Payment Splash with RediffPay Launch

Infibeam Avenues, a fintech company, announced that its subsidiary, Rediff.com India Ltd., received a TPAP license to offer UPI services through RediffPay. This move marks their entry into the digital payments sector, leveraging Rediff's web traffic and Infibeam's fintech expertise to provide various financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infibeam Avenues, a prominent fintech enterprise, announced on Friday that Rediff.com India Ltd., its subsidiary, has secured a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) license from the National Payments Corporation of India. This license empowers RediffPay, the company's digital payment platform, to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services directly to consumers.

The approval highlights Infibeam Avenues' strategic shift into consumer-focused digital payments, following the acquisition of a controlling stake in Rediff in 2024. With Axis Bank slated to function as a Payment System Provider (PSP) bank, the company aims to capitalize on the synergy between Rediff's extensive web traffic and Infibeam's fintech prowess.

RediffPay plans to introduce an array of financial services, which include credit and wealth management products, to meet the diverse needs of its target market, according to the official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025