Pakistan Partners with Trump's Crypto Venture to Transform Digital Payments

Pakistan announced an agreement with a subsidiary of World Liberty Financial, linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, to explore using its USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments. This marks a significant move for Pakistan in digital currency adoption and emphasizes evolving ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark announcement, Pakistan revealed on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with SC Financial Technologies, an entity affiliated with World Liberty Financial, to explore the use of the USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.

This agreement is notable as it marks one of the first major collaborations between the crypto platform—associated with U.S. President Donald Trump's family—and a sovereign state. The announcement follows a softening of relations between Pakistan and the United States, as reported by Reuters ahead of the official statement.

Highlighting this development, World Liberty's co-founder and CEO, Zach Witkoff, visited Pakistan for the signing ceremony, which took place in the presence of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other high-ranking officials. This initiative aims to align the stablecoin with Pakistan's existing digital currency framework, signaling a step towards modernizing the country's financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

