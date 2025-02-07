Left Menu

Indian Defence Chiefs Take to Skies in LCA Tejas Displaying Indigenous Expertise

In a move underscoring collaboration and support for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India's top defence chiefs will fly a sortie in the LCA Tejas trainer aircraft before the Aero India show, emphasizing the commitment to indigenous technology.

Indian Defence Chiefs Take to Skies in LCA Tejas Displaying Indigenous Expertise
PM Modi undertook a sortie in Tejas aircraft in Nov 2023 (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of unity among India's defence forces and commitment to self-reliance, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi are set to fly a sortie in the LCA Tejas trainer aircraft at Bengaluru's Air Force Station Yelahanka on Sunday. Both chiefs share a bond as course mates from the National Defence Academy.

The sortie, scheduled a day before the prestigious Aero India air show, highlights the country's push for indigenously developed weapon systems. Defence officials informed ANI that this event aims to boost confidence in India's 'Made in India' capabilities, with the LCA Tejas trainer manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in a Tejas sortie in November 2023. His experience was shared on X, where he praised the aircraft and expressed pride in India's indigenous advancements. The Indian Air Force, having already inducted around 40 Tejas aircraft, anticipates adding 83 LCA Mark 1As and potentially another 97, despite delays due to supply chain issues from the engine manufacturer, GE of the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

