India's Skyward Ambitions: Boosting Aircraft Component Manufacturing

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu leads a strategic meeting to bolster India's aircraft component manufacturing sector. Emphasis on global competitiveness highlights the nation's ambition to enhance domestic production. Collaboration with industry and government is set to foster an inclusive ecosystem aimed at expanding international market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:56 IST
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move designed to propel India's aviation industry onto the global stage, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu spearheaded a pivotal meeting aimed at advancing the nation's aircraft component manufacturing capabilities. The Ministry of Civil Aviation released a statement on Friday detailing the discussions, which were attended by a host of senior officials, including Secretary V. Vualnam, AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, and DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed. Industry leaders, OEMs, MROs, research institutes, and key government departments were also present.

The focal point of the meeting was the imperative to fortify domestic production and enhance India's position in the global market for aircraft component manufacturing. The ministry's statement emphasized strategic alliances with top global aerospace firms, leveraging India's expanding air travel demand as a catalyst for significant sector growth.

Highlighting the quality and reliability of Indian-manufactured components, Naidu pointed to increased sourcing by major international OEMs as a testament to the nation's capabilities. He expressed enthusiasm for the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in aerospace, asserting the country's current foothold and ambition to lead in civil aviation. Naidu outlined a comprehensive ecosystem plan—to include skill development, design, manufacturing, and more—stemming from robust collaboration between government and industry stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Naidu assured continued government support towards establishing India as a key player in global civil aviation and aircraft component manufacturing. A dual strategy was proposed, focusing on utilizing MSME supply chains to enhance indigenous manufacturing while enhancing international market presence for Indian OEMs.

Secretary V. Vualnam remarked on the strategic importance of the meeting as a foundational step, pledging ongoing stakeholder engagement for industry growth. Participants collectively reaffirmed their commitment to partnerships aimed at elevating India's aerospace competitive edge through dedicated efforts in skill development, technological advancement, and infrastructure improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

