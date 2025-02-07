Azad Calls for Thorough Investigation Amidst ACB's Bribery Allegations
Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad has called for a comprehensive investigation into the bribery allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Speaking to ANI, Azad emphasized the need for serious scrutiny of such claims and urged the Supreme Court to take action if the allegations hold merit.
In a related development, the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, criticized the ACB team for arriving at Kejriwal's residence without proper documentation. He accused the agency of undermining its own legitimacy, calling their actions comparable to "a joke."
The controversy escalated as Kumar claimed the ACB's visit amounted to trespassing, arguing that legally sanctioned orders are mandatory for any investigation or search. This situation unfolds amidst the backdrop of political tensions in Delhi, exacerbated by allegations and counterclaims surrounding recent assembly elections.
