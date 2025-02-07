Left Menu

Azad Calls for Thorough Investigation Amidst ACB's Bribery Allegations

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad demands a thorough probe into bribery allegations against AAP by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He urges Supreme Court involvement if claims prove valid. Tension rises as AAP's leader Kejriwal's lawyer accuses ACB of procedural misconduct, calling the investigation's credibility into question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:45 IST
Azad Calls for Thorough Investigation Amidst ACB's Bribery Allegations
Azad Samaj Party- Kanshiram President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad has called for a comprehensive investigation into the bribery allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Speaking to ANI, Azad emphasized the need for serious scrutiny of such claims and urged the Supreme Court to take action if the allegations hold merit.

In a related development, the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, criticized the ACB team for arriving at Kejriwal's residence without proper documentation. He accused the agency of undermining its own legitimacy, calling their actions comparable to "a joke."

The controversy escalated as Kumar claimed the ACB's visit amounted to trespassing, arguing that legally sanctioned orders are mandatory for any investigation or search. This situation unfolds amidst the backdrop of political tensions in Delhi, exacerbated by allegations and counterclaims surrounding recent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025