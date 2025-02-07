Tragic Wall Collapse at Noida School Claims Life, Injures Two

An unfortunate incident unfolded in Noida on Friday as the wall of a swimming pool at a private school collapsed, resulting in one fatality and two injuries, officials confirmed.

The victim, identified as Babulal, tragically lost his life, while two other laborers sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheruya, reported that the collapse occurred during construction work near the swimming pool. Efforts are ongoing to provide medical care to the injured, according to police information from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)