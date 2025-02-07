Left Menu

Mastermind Behind J&K Bank Loan Scam Arrested

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has apprehended Rohit Taroch, the main perpetrator in a multi-crore loan scam at J&K Bank. Taroch, previously an employee of the bank's BC Road branch, facilitated fraudulent loans worth Rs 1.44 crore using fake documents, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has successfully apprehended the primary instigator behind a significant loan fraud at J&K Bank, valued at crores of rupees. The arrest took place immediately following the court's denial of the accused's bail application.

The main suspect, Rohit Taroch, had formerly been employed at the BC Road branch of J&K Bank in Jammu. He was dismissed from his role when the fraudulent activity, amounting to Rs 1.44 crore, came to light.

Investigations revealed that the scam involved 14 borrowers who sought personal consumption loans using forged documents depicting false employment. The ongoing inquiry into the case persists, with senior police officials confirming the arrest of Taroch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025