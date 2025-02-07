Mastermind Behind J&K Bank Loan Scam Arrested

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has successfully apprehended the primary instigator behind a significant loan fraud at J&K Bank, valued at crores of rupees. The arrest took place immediately following the court's denial of the accused's bail application.

The main suspect, Rohit Taroch, had formerly been employed at the BC Road branch of J&K Bank in Jammu. He was dismissed from his role when the fraudulent activity, amounting to Rs 1.44 crore, came to light.

Investigations revealed that the scam involved 14 borrowers who sought personal consumption loans using forged documents depicting false employment. The ongoing inquiry into the case persists, with senior police officials confirming the arrest of Taroch.

