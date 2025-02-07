Left Menu

Tripura Empowerment Boost: CM Launches Pioneering Skill Uday Tongai Program

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha kicked off the 'Skill Uday Tongai' training initiative aimed at empowering 80,000 students. This program, launched at the Tripura Institute of Technology, includes new initiatives like the State MIS Portal and career guidance for girls, to enhance education and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:18 IST
Saha also inaugurated State MIS Portal, Career Guidance Programme, NSDC Programme and English Employability and Entrepreneurship (EEE) programme (Photo/X@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the ambitious 'Skill Uday Tongai' training program at the Tripura Institute of Technology in Narsingarh, Agartala. The initiative targets the empowerment of approximately 80,000 students from schools and colleges, marking a significant step towards enhancing skills development for the youth in the region.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a series of new initiatives, including the State MIS Portal and a Career Guidance Programme aimed at 70,000 girl students spanning 983 schools. Additionally, the NSDC Programme is set to benefit 7,000 college students, while the English Employability and Entrepreneurship (EEE) Programme will support 1,600 learners.

Speaking to the media, Saha expressed optimism about the program's potential to shape Tripura's future positively. He highlighted the role of Drone Technology, which was inspected at the event, in boosting employment across sectors such as agriculture, security, and healthcare. The launch aligns with the state government's commitment to improve education quality and provide financial support through loans and scholarships.

