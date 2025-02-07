Empowering Women: Anganwadi Centres and the Palna Scheme

The Indian government is taking significant steps to support working mothers by revamping its childcare services. Anganwadi centres, the world's largest childcare institutions, and the Palna scheme are at the forefront of this initiative, striving to deliver essential care and educational support to children across the nation.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, emphasized the dire need for quality day-care services as industrialization and urban migration lead to a surge in nuclear families. With joint family systems on the decline, many working women need reliable childcare solutions. The Palna scheme provides much-needed relief with its holistic daycare services.

The Palna Scheme offers creche facilities for children aged six months to six years, focusing on nutrition, health, and development. This scheme is expected to foster more employment opportunities for women by reducing their unpaid childcare responsibilities, contributing to India's goal of achieving decent work and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)