Left Menu

Empowering Women: Anganwadi Centres and the Palna Scheme

The Indian government is enhancing childcare services through the Anganwadi and Palna schemes, aiming to support working mothers and increase women’s workforce participation. The Palna scheme provides creche services for children aged six months to six years, ensuring nutrition and health care while alleviating childcare burdens on working mothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:57 IST
Empowering Women: Anganwadi Centres and the Palna Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is taking significant steps to support working mothers by revamping its childcare services. Anganwadi centres, the world's largest childcare institutions, and the Palna scheme are at the forefront of this initiative, striving to deliver essential care and educational support to children across the nation.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, emphasized the dire need for quality day-care services as industrialization and urban migration lead to a surge in nuclear families. With joint family systems on the decline, many working women need reliable childcare solutions. The Palna scheme provides much-needed relief with its holistic daycare services.

The Palna Scheme offers creche facilities for children aged six months to six years, focusing on nutrition, health, and development. This scheme is expected to foster more employment opportunities for women by reducing their unpaid childcare responsibilities, contributing to India's goal of achieving decent work and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025