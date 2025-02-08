Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Asmita Patel for Unregistered Investment Services

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned six entities, including Asmita Patel Global School and financial influencer Asmita Patel, from capital markets for allegedly offering unregistered investment advisory services. They are ordered to disgorge over Rs 53 crore collected as course fees and justify additional collections of Rs 104.63 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:29 IST
Sebi Cracks Down on Asmita Patel for Unregistered Investment Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a ban on six entities, including the Asmita Patel Global School and renowned fin-influencer Asmita Patel, from participating in capital markets. This decision comes amid allegations of unregistered investment advisory services.

Sebi's interim order has asked these entities, among them Asmita Patel and Jitesh Jethalal Patel, to return over Rs 53 crore accumulated as fees from course participants. The order further demands justification for an additional Rs 104.63 crore collected from various programs.

The investigation revealed that Asmita Patel was involved in misleading investors with inflated profit promises and sought fees for insufficient trading education. Despite these findings, Sebi clarified that the current order is provisional and allows the entities to defend themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025