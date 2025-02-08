Security Measure: Delhi Secretariat Restricts Document Movement

In response to mounting security concerns, the General Administration Department of the Delhi government issued a directive on Saturday, prohibiting the removal of any files, documents, or computer hardware from the Delhi Secretariat without prior approval. The announcement coincides with the ongoing vote count in the Delhi Assembly elections, which suggests a favorable outcome for the BJP, as indicated by Election Commission data.

Pradeep Tayal, Joint Secretary of the GAD, emphasized the importance of safeguarding records. He instructed all branch in-charges within various departments and offices at the Delhi Secretariat to ensure the security of critical documents and electronic records. Necessary measures are urged to prevent any unauthorized removal of sensitive materials from the complex.

The directive extends to the Secretariat and Camp Offices of the Council of Ministers, with an explicit call for compliance from respective in-charges. This action serves as a precautionary measure to protect government records, highlighting the urgency of maintaining confidentiality amidst the prevailing political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)